Body of 5-year-old boy found near Six Lakes

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Search crews have found the body of 5-year-old Beau Belson, who went missing near Six Lakes on Christmas Day.

Beau was found under the ice in a pond near his grandmother’s house, Michigan State Police said.

MSP Lt. David Cope said there would be a death investigation, but there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious.

Beau went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after playing outside with his family in the area of Fleck and Holland roads in Belvidere Township, east of Six Lakes. When they went inside, they realized Beau was gone. They looked for him and when they couldn’t find him, they called police.

About 1,000 volunteers came out to comb the area Wednesday. Professional searchers went to work in the dark, including an MSP helicopter and drones in the air and a sonar unit on the water, Cope said. Hundreds more volunteers were back at it once the sun rose.