Body of drowning victim recovered at Stromberg Park

HARDWOOD — The body of a 28-year-old Felch man who drowned last month was recovered Sunday in Dickinson County.

Alex McDermott was the victim of a drowning on June 29 at Stromberg Park, located on the East Branch of the Sturgeon River in Hardwood.

Investigators were told McDermott had jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

Agencies searched for his body for several days. On Sunday, people on shore saw something floating in the water. They checked to see what it was and discovered it was the victim.

McDermott was recovered and transported from the scene to Dickinson County Healthcare System.