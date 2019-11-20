Body of missing Menominee, Michigan teen found

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/20/19 8:21 a.m.

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN/WFRV) — The body of missing 17-year-old Kristin Hope Gromoske has been found.

In a Facebook post by the Menominee Police Department, officers say they found the body of Gromoske while searching the waters near Stephenson Island.

Police say they had help in the search from the Michigan DNR, the Wisconsin DNR, and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Update:On 11/19/19 at 3:00 pm the Menominee Police Dept. in conjunction with the Michigan DNR, the Wisconsin DNR, the… Posted by Menominee City Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Menominee, Mich., teen reported missing since Friday night

ORIGINAL STORY: TUESDAY 11/12/19 12:00 p.m.

Menominee Police are asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police shared a Facebook post from the girl’s mother on Monday.

Kristin Gromoske has reportedly not been seen since Friday night. Kristin’s mother, Diane St. Martin, reports that her daughter left by choice and is believed “to be picked up by someone from” Menominee.

Kristin is believed to be in the Marinette, Menominee, Porterfield area. St. Martin says Kristin’s “phone was detected” in this area.

St. Martin says she is concerned for her daughter’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menominee Police at 906-863-5568.