MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Former television meteorologist Karl Bohnak has announced his candidacy for state representative in the 109th district, joining several other challengers to democratic incumbent Jenn Hill.

Bohnak is running as a republican, pitting himself against Burt Mason and Melody Wagner, who was defeated by Hill in the 2022 election. Issues stated on Bohnak’s Facebook page include advocating for affordable energy, local autonomy, and small businesses.

On the democratic side, Hill is challenged by Margaret Brumm and Randy Girard.

George Meister of Meister’s Tree Farms has also announced his candidacy, but has not yet declared a party affiliation.