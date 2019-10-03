Book highlighting wildlife photography of George Shiras III released

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Jim McCommons an author and NMU teacher recently published a book called, “Camera Hunter: George Shiras III and the Birth of Wildlife Photography.”

It is a definitive biography of George Shiras and the conservation work he undertook here in the Upper Peninsula.

McCommons says his aim was to cement his legacy, not only as a photographer and inventor of the trail camera, but also his legal work on the migratory bird act, his work in Congress, and his National Geographic expeditions to find moose in Yellowstone Park.

McCommons spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the book.

