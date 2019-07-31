Boreal Aviation to provide services to Delta County Airport

DELTA COUNTY — Boreal Aviation will be doing the maintenance, calibration, and fueling work for Delta/Sky West Airlines at the Delta County Airport.

According to the Radio Results Network, the announcement was made today after a successful audit was done, which allows Boreal to provide those services to the airlines and for general aviation in Escanaba.

Walt Paegel is the Maintenance Tech at Boreal Aviation.

“Being down in Escanaba, since we’re just at Sawyer and there’s no one in Escanaba, that means expansion for the business,” Paegel told RRN News. “It’s an opportunity for more people to hire on with Boreal, as far as aircraft maintenance and possibly fueling, in the long run.”

Those maintenance services were done by M-and-M Aviation in the past. Paegel says that company moved its services to Marinette/Menominee, leaving Escanaba with no maintenance provider.

Boreal Aviation is based at Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn, and Paegel saw this as a chance to expand his business.