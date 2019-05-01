Bovine TB tests positive in Presque Isle County herd

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

LANSING, MICHIGAN — Today, State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, released the following statement due to the designation of a bovine tuberculosis positive herd in Presque Isle County.

“Bovine TB was recently confirmed in a small beef herd in Presque Isle County. The animals were confirmed positive for bovine TB by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories on April 26, 2019. Every time bovine TB animals are identified, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development work to track where the animals have come from and how they could have been exposed. A key piece of information used in the investigation is whole genome sequencing. Whole genome sequencing is a specific test that can identify the DNA of the TB bacteria, helping to determine the source of the infection. DNA results are expected by the end of May. When these results are received, an informational meeting will be held to discuss potential next steps for Presque Isle County, as a result of finding this infected herd.”

Bovine TB is a bacterial disease primarily affecting cattle; however, it can be spread between wildlife populations and other mammals, including humans. Michigan has been working to eradicate bovine TB since 1994 when a hunter harvested whitetail deer was found positive in Alpena County. This is Michigan’s 75th cattle herd to be identified with bovine TB and the first in Presque Isle since 2000.