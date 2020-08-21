Boy dies after being buried in sand

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — An 11-year-old boy is dead after an incident in Au Train Township.

It happened this afternoon just after 12:30 at a roadside beach just west of Au Train.

According to Michigan State Police, the 11-year-old boy was digging in a sand dune near the beach when it collapsed on him.

Officers tried performing life saving measures.

The boy was taken to Munising Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family had been visiting from out of the area.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County EMS, and the Au Train Township Fire Department all responded to the scene.