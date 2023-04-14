GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – “Science Olympia was canceled and I thought it was still going to be a thing junior year. So I wanted to do something similar to that, and I’m very glad I joined”

” I joined robotics because I have done a lot of academic extracurriculars. There’s Science Olympia, quiz bowl, and all that kinda stuff. There is another member on the team Devon, she is actually the team captain who was asking actually begging me to give it a shot at least and I’m kinda mad I did not try it earlier cause it is super fun. It’s always keeping me busy, it;s always keeping me interested. There is a ton of technical knowledge I didn’t know, and it is a super welcoming environment.”

Landon Fee and Evan Zimmermann are seniors on the Gladstone Robotics Team, the BraveBots

” We program the robot, we tune everything, get the functions ready, get everything ready. There is a mechanical team that actually works on building and designing the robot. The electrical team wires everything on the robot. There are social media teams that do all the social media and stuff. Accounting, because we need to manage the money because it costs a lot to go to worlds. There’s a lot that goes into it but we all work very well together, so”

The many hours of hard work and dedication shows for the BraveBots this season

” Making it to nationals is a multipart process. Part of it is qualifying which means we had to compete at regional tournaments, and through those we earned points that qualify us for the state tournament which we did. Once you play in the state tournament our points and previous points I believe it’s three points you earn at states count towards your overall points to qualify for nationals. In the State of Michigan, off the top of my head, I think they can invite 84 teams off of points alone. We qualify I want to say around the 50th percentile, if not a little bit higher so pretty comfortably in there for nationals.”

With a national competition on the line, the team isn’t slowing down. It’s go-time for the BraveBots

“ We design it, we get ideas and concepts, then we make it. The electrical wiring team has to wire everything, they also have to CAT it out. So they have to draw it so everything is nice and orderly so if we mess up when having something to go back on. We do that with the mechanical stuff too.”

“Well, I’m going to need to be able to program properly for one of my jobs.

“ I’m going into software engineering or similar, so having the skills of not only working on an actual machine and just writing code to write code. Working in a team setting, and having other people check your work and run ideas past. It’s all really really valuable information for what the actual field is going to be like.