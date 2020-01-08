Breaking and entering investigation

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan State Police need help in a breaking and entering investigation in Houghton County.

It happened sometime between 10 Tuesday night and 8 Wednesday morning at the Sidnaw Station on Highway M-28 in Duncan Township.

The suspect or suspects went into the business and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Those involved left in a vehicle that was parked on a side street behind the business.

If you have any information that can help investigators call the MSP-Calumet Post at 906-337-5145.

