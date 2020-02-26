BREAKING: Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler, charged with false reporting

News

by: Slater Teague

Posted: / Updated:

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reporting Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Continuing Coverage:

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

