911 Service outages reported across Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Statements issued Friday morning confirm multiple emergency agencies across the state of Michigan and working with an issue affecting 911 services.

If you are not able call 9-1-1 use your local non emergency number.

Marquette County, 906-475-9912

Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft County, 866-411-0018

Delta County, 906-786-5911

Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce County, 906-495-3312

Menominee County, 906-863-6614

The Michigan State Police issued a statement saying, “There was an upgrade to the 9-1-1 system that caused a technical issue, crews are working to resolve the issue at this time. There is no time frame on when this will be resolved.”