BREAKING: Whitmer expected to announce return of contact sports, could start as early as Monday

Thousands gathered outside the Michigan State Capital, on Jan. 30, 2021, for the third ‘Let them Play’ rally of the school year. This was to protest a decision made by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to postpone high school winter contact sports.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WJMN)— Lansing Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick has learned unless there is an abrupt change of heart between now and 1:30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to re-open contact sports in Michigan schools perhaps as early as Monday of next week.

The governor will hold a news conference on COVID-19, it will be streamed here live on upmatters.com.

The decision to move the date up from February 21st comes during the same week that a lawsuit was filed against her original decision by parents and others. With the formal announcement from the governor, legal action will be taken to make the suit null and void.

All winter sports including basketball would be covered by this decision which also includes a COVID testing program that was successfully implemented when the high school football season was restored after being shut down for months. It’s likely that coaches and players will be tested three times a week to monitoring any possible spread of the virus.

Updates and livestream of the Governor’s 1:30 p.m. News Conference can be watched here.