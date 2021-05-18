Crews battling brush fire in Goose Lake area

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Central Dispatch confirmed multiple fire crews are battling flames from a brush fire in the area of Goose Lake in Richmond Township.

When we spoke with dispatch, they said both the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Sands Township Firefighters were working to control the flames.

The fire is in the area of Goose Lake.

Dispatch could not tell us if any homes in the area were in immediate danger.

After initially being told the area was in the Gwinn and then the Sands Township area, our crew found the smoke in the Goose Lake area of Richmond Township.

Multiple planes were seeing dropping fire fighting material over the affected area.

Our crew on the scene is working to learn more about this developing situation.