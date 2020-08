MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A section of County Road 550 just south of Sugarloaf Mountain is closed off to traffic after a head-on collision accident that occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Three vehicles were involved, including one utility truck.

Paramedics and police are on the scene. No injuries have been mentioned at this time.

Traffic is being redirected at the scene.

This is a developing story, Local 3 News will update as more information becomes available.