Bridge closed in Ely Township

News
Posted: / Updated:

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Bridges like the one over the Black River in Ely Township are meant for driving over.

Except when the Department of Transportation and Department of Natural Resources say the bridge could fail at any time.

John Pepin, Deputy Public Information Officer, Michigan Department of Natural Resources said, “Well this was a bridge that was previously listed as a critical condition bridge and then a recent inspection by MDOT determined that the superstructure of the bridge, the underlying parts were at the imminent failure stage and that upgraded the condition of the bridge and forced us to close it to the public.”

Inspectors say the bridge shouldn’t be used and gates are expected up this week, keeping people from using the 40-year-old structure.

“The bridge was constructed with an old railroad car and underneath the wooden deck of the bridge, some of those structures have now worn away and are instable if you drive vehicles across the bridge,” said Pepin.

With a price tag of nearly $400,000 and no timeline for when it could be replaced, John Pepin says this bridge is closed for business.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 HALLOWEEN WEATHER FORECAST 10/31/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 HALLOWEEN WEATHER FORECAST 10/31/2019"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2019"

Is your child tired?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is your child tired?"

Bridge closed due to its condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge closed due to its condition"

Precious Metals 10-30-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-30-2019"

Stocks 10-30-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-30-2019"