Bringing cheer and support to Norlite Nursing Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Multiple entities have been coming together to feed our healthcare workers during this pandemic.

On Thursday, a joint effort between U.P. Building Trades and the Upper Peninsula Construction Council was able to provide lunch from the The Pasta Shop to Norlite Nursing Center staff.

“We felt like it was important to recognize the staff at Norlite,” said Tony Retaskie, Executive Director, U.P. Construction Council. “We know they are short handed, we’ve known they had some issues and we wanted to say we support you through the U.P. Trades and through the Construction Council and through the community in general.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Norlite Nursing Center reports that they have had eight COVID-19 related deaths and 14 residents remain under isolation with the illness.

If you’d like to spread some cheer to Norlite residents they are asking people to send residents cards, pictures or letters of encouragement.

They can be sent in the mail to:

Resident of Norlite Nursing Center

701 Homestead Street

Marquette, Michigan 49855