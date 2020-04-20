Brisket Barn in Rapid River offers free meals to truck drivers, frontline workers

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Brisket Barn is officially open for the season, and it is ready to provide meals for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members and local businesses have donated money to the mobile food vendor. As of Monday, 80 meals are already covered for truck drivers, healthcare professionals, and any other frontline workers.

“This is a long road, and just to have people come down and take a break and being stuck at home or make them something that they look forward to at the fair when they see us or create something new,” said Bobbi Ryan, co-owner of the Brisket Barn.”The homemade cinnamon roll with our fantastic baker at Jack’s [Restaurant], she keeps sending them down to the Brisket Barn. They sell out pretty quickly so. Just a little comfort food and a little hope that we’re going to do this together. We’re going to get through it together.”

Brisket Barn will be open through Saturday this week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located outside the Rapid River Mini Mart.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to feed an essential worker, you can call Bobbi Ryan at 906-399-1748.