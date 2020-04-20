Brisket Barn in Rapid River offers free meals to truck drivers, frontline workers

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Brisket Barn is officially open for the season, and it is ready to provide meals for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members and local businesses have donated money to the mobile food vendor. As of Monday, 80 meals are already covered for truck drivers, healthcare professionals, and any other frontline workers.

“This is a long road, and just to have people come down and take a break and being stuck at home or make them something that they look forward to at the fair when they see us or create something new,” said Bobbi Ryan, co-owner of the Brisket Barn.”The homemade cinnamon roll with our fantastic baker at Jack’s [Restaurant], she keeps sending them down to the Brisket Barn. They sell out pretty quickly so. Just a little comfort food and a little hope that we’re going to do this together. We’re going to get through it together.”

Brisket Barn will be open through Saturday this week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located outside the Rapid River Mini Mart.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to feed an essential worker, you can call Bobbi Ryan at 906-399-1748.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"