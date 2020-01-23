Broken pipe in Mackinac Straits is 200 feet long

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. said Monday, June, 17, 2019, it’s moving ahead with collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there. The Canadian company, which has been drilling into the ground on the south side of the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, said it will begin boring into the lakebed this week from a barge in shallow water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 200-foot-long broken boring pipe remains embedded in the Straits of Mackinac and may not be recoverable by a company that operates a fuel pipeline.

Enbridge Inc. retrieved a broken 45-foot rod in December and told state regulators that a pipe of similar length remained. But the Detroit Free Press reports that the leftover pipe actually is 200 feet long.

Enbridge last week reported the length to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy says he couldn’t explain conflicting reports about the length of the remaining debris. He says it can’t be retrieved.