Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care delivers cookies to first responders for Spread Goodness Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The coronavirus may be putting a damper on some people’s days but others aren’t letting it stop them from making a difference.

Friday is the third annual global event, Spread Goodness Day. The holiday was founded by Marquette’s Anna Dravland to promote acts of kindness in our communities.

On Thursday, Local 3 shared how residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care were making cookies to give to first responders. On Friday, their staff delivered the cookies and surprised emergency workers at different locations.

“It’s great,” said Ben Gardner, Firefighter/Paramedic, City of Marquette. “We go over to Brookridge and see our friends there all the time. It’s nice to be appreciated for that and have them drop cookies by for us.”

