Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care delivers cookies to first responders for Spread Goodness Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The coronavirus may be putting a damper on some people’s days but others aren’t letting it stop them from making a difference.

Friday is the third annual global event, Spread Goodness Day. The holiday was founded by Marquette’s Anna Dravland to promote acts of kindness in our communities.

On Thursday, Local 3 shared how residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care were making cookies to give to first responders. On Friday, their staff delivered the cookies and surprised emergency workers at different locations.

“It’s great,” said Ben Gardner, Firefighter/Paramedic, City of Marquette. “We go over to Brookridge and see our friends there all the time. It’s nice to be appreciated for that and have them drop cookies by for us.”

To see Local 3’s story on residents making the cookies, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"

Local 3 makes cards for Spread Goodness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local 3 makes cards for Spread Goodness Day"

Spread Goodness Day 2020 cookie drop off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spread Goodness Day 2020 cookie drop off"

MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures"

Dig's Gastropub opens pop-up food bank to help feed families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dig's Gastropub opens pop-up food bank to help feed families"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office March Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office March Update Part Two"