MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care is hosting its annual vintage car show on Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m. in the Brookridge parking lot.

The event is free and open to Brookridge residents, their families, and the community.

Live entertainment will be provided by Bob and Twila.

Brookridge will fire up the grill for some hot dogs, along with having chips and drinks available.

Parking near the building may be limited. Guests may have to park on Division Street.