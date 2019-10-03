Building a new Santa’s Workshop

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN)– A ground covered in ashes. That’s what Santa’s Workshop in Ishpeming looked like when it was burned down by an act of arson on August 24.

Leaving people in the community upset, some have come together to build a new one.

“There were funds raised. We had a GoFundMe Page where people donated to. Checks were sent in,” said Brett Antilla, Organizer. “Just anonymous donations and then there was the one guy that stepped up, Mr. Easterwood, Tim Easterwood who sent us a check for helping out and said whatever you need, let me know.”

And part of the help is coming from Ishpeming High School’s Advanced Construction Class that has been working on building the new workshop which is said to be an upgrade from the last one.

“So far we did all of the framing, roofing, some electrical, all the flooring,” said Gavin Argall, Senior, Ishpeming High School.

“The thing grew quite a bit bigger than I expected, but it’s going to be a lot bigger and better then the old one was,” said Antilla. “Like I say, it’s a big improvement. A lot better than what we had last year, I believe.”

Antilla says that the project is roughly 30 to 40 percent complete and will be up and running like it usually is the day after Thanksgiving.

“It feels good to know we’re going something nice for the community,” said Argall. “It’s going to be nice to look back on in a couple of years and say ‘Hey, I build that.”‘

The Ishpeming Police Department says that at this time no suspects have found in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ishpeming Police Department at (906) 486-4416.