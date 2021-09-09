Bump, Set, Spike: Volleyball for victims

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Child Advocacy Center (SCAC) is giving you the opportunity to gear up for a day filled with fun, all in the name of a good cause.

The first annual Volleyball for Victims Tournament is set to be the kick-off event for the SCAC in Marquette. The event is not only looking to raise funds for the center but also to spread awareness about child abuse and ways the SCAC will be able to provide for those victims in the Marquette Community.

“A Child Advocacy Center is basically developed so that when there is a report of child abuse and it goes into the court system, it reduces the amount of trauma a child experiences by minimizing the interviews and how interviews are conducted,” Sarah Carlson, Executive Board Member, The Superior Child Advocacy Center said.”

The event will be on September 19 from 10 A.M to 6 P.M and features more than just a volleyball tournament. A silent auction, prizes, 50/50 raffle, hiking, and biking around Marquette Mountain are just a few of the other activities on the lineup for the day.

Volleyball team registration is still open. To enter a team, click here.