BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are investigating a burglary in which two men disguised as utility employees distracted the homeowner while a third unknown suspect stole from the house.

The Beloit Police Department says that the incident happened in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue around 6 p.m. on December 8.

Officers describe the suspects as two men in their 30s, who were reportedly claiming to be city employees from the water department.

The two men were described as wearing bright yellow long-sleeve shirts, lanyards with ‘some type of ID badge’, and bandanas on their faces.

The two suspects allegedly claimed that there was an issue with the water and that it needed to be tested. After being let into the home, a third suspect entered the house and stole items from the residence.

If anyone should come to your door, especially after business hours, and they are claiming to be city employees but are not in a City of Beloit vehicle and do not have City of Beloit identification, do not let them in your home and contact police immediately. Beloit Police Department

No other information was provided due to the incident being an ongoing investigation.