Business group pushes LinkedIn to make finding jobs easier in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula economic development community is encouraging employment based social media platform, LinkedIn to recognize the U.P. as its own region.

The economic group suggests jobs or people living in the U.P. are divided into four geographical regions including Duluth, MN, Wausau, WI, Green Bay, WI, and Saginaw, MI.

James Larsen, the President and CEO of UPPCO said, “I have had business contacts mention they were unsure if they had found me on LinkedIn when conducting a search because it assigns my region as Green Bay, Wisconsin even though I have Marquette, MI listed as my location.”

With thousands of employers represented in the U.P., Larsen went on to say, “It can really throw people off when the wrong area is listed, much less the wrong state. Establishing our own LinkedIn region would not only improve functionality, but more accurately represent our area’s true identity.”

The economic group decided to make the push on September, 6, (906 Day) to bring attention to regional difficulty of attracting employees or finding new jobs.