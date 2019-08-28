‘Business on Tap’ fall series kicks off Wednesday

MARQUETTE — The first ‘Business on Tap’ of the fall season kicks off tomorrow in Marquette.

It’s at Ore Dock Brewing Company and hosted by Innovate Marquette SmartZone.

The focus is on igniting your passion.

Tomorrow’s speaker will feature Jesse Wilson, a purpose and leadership consultant at Comma, Inc. in Ann Arbor.

Jesse Wilson, Leadership and Purpose consultant says, ” Sometimes I call myself a joy consultant. How do we get more joy as individuals? How do we incorporate joy into the midst of organizations? Joy, I think comes from connection. How are we more connected to who we are? To the people around us? To our purposes and the things, we care about? “

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Wilson’s presentation begins at 6 p.m