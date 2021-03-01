Lansing, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are looking to extend on-site alcohol sales from the current 2 a.m. last call to 4 a.m. in an effort to help bars and restaurants recover from financial loss during the pandemic.
Bill sponsor Rep. Ryan Berman testified in front of a state House committee last week.
He said having the extension ready to go once the state’s 10 p.m. curfew on indoor dining due to the coronavirus would allow those with different schedules than a 9 to 5 to add business to bars.
Latest Stories
- Bill would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. in Michigan
- FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
- Northern Michigan University nursing and ROTC students participate in trauma simulation
- Michigan bars, restaurants get more time to renew liquor licenses
- WATCH: Local 5’s African American Icons: Honoring Black History Month