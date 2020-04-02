MI AG issues 2nd cease and desist letter to Menards

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office issued a letter to Menards, ordering the company to cease activities that go against the state’s stay home order after receiving reports that stores were engaging in practices that could put individuals at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AG’s Office says the home improvement store advertised and sold items “to increase customer presence.”

“The current climate should not be viewed through the lens of business opportunism where dollars drive decisions over the good of the public’s health,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We have asked that Menards cease any and all practices that run contrary to the spirit and intent of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, including marketing sales to draw large numbers of the general public into their stores for non-emergency purposes.”

Menards supplies items that are deemed essential with the executive order and is allowed to stay open, but the company still must follow other limitations in the order.

The AG’s Office says this is the second time Menards has received a cease and desist letter from them. The first letter was sent on March 17 for price-gouging practices. Menards responded to the first letter with a public apology.

Violations of the stay home order can result in a $500 fine or 90 days in jail for each offense, the AG’s office says. Violations of the order should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

More information on rights as an employer or employee can be found on the state’s website.