Businesses and nonprofits now able to apply for MI’s Small Business Restart Program

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday morning that small businesses and nonprofits in Michigan working to recover from the impact of COVID-19 can now apply for the Small Business Restart Program.

Businesses and nonprofits can apply for grants up to $20,000.

The program will provide $100 million in economic assistance to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits and in turn, help support workers and their families facing economic uncertainty during the outbreak.

“The Michigan Small Business Restart Program puts federal funding to work for small businesses in Michigan hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19, helping to ensure they can keep their doors open and put critical protections in place for their workers and their customers,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Families across the state depend on small businesses for their livelihood, and this program will build on additional COVID-19 business relief efforts offered by the MEDC to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.”

The funding will be distributed across 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) covering all 83 counties in the state.

If you are located in the Upper Peninsula, InvestUP received $4,545,455 in funds to distribute. You can visit its website www.update906.com.

Information on how to apply, as well as eligibility criteria and program guidelines, are available at michiganbusiness.org/restart.