UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Multiple small businesses report people using fake money since this weekend.

In Baraga County, Frostie Freeze on East Broad Street reports at least one fake $20 bill was given to them on Sunday. The only markers showing it was illegitimate were the words “copy money” printed on the front and back, and another stamp reading “money.” We’re told staff there have video and are looking back in an attempt to identify the individual who used it.

In Houghton County, 4 Seasons Convenience near Twin Lakes posted a photo of a fake $20 bill to their Facebook page as well, saying, “a warning to all local businesses! This ‘Movie Prop Money’ was used at 4 Seasons Convenience in Twin Lakes.” The bill was printed to imitate an older bill, dated 1996 just below a small stamp that reads “movie prop money; for film production use only.”

The police report from Frosty Freeze has been handed from the sheriff to the Michigan State Police. A spokesperson for 4 Seasons Convenience tells us the incident there happened over the weekend, but may not be able to identify a user based on their video.

If someone has used counterfeit cash at your business or if you have a tip on who passed these bills, contact MSP at 906-225-7030 or call your local police department.