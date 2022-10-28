L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve traveled along US-41 between Marquette and Houghton in the last five years, Main Street in L’Anse has undergone some changes. What started as an artist collective gift store, has expanded into a restaurant, shared use kitchen and lot more with The Village Gift Store and Cafe L’Anse.

“It’s very rewarding. I just wanted to pay my bills, but it’s turned into this animal I didn’t expect it to be,” said Owner and Operator Payne Chassen.

Chassen moved to the U.P. from Arizona and quickly established her roots in the community.

“When we first got the space, we were about a dozen people and artists. We all collectively got together and just went for it. I was kind of the person in charge of PR, and packaging and recruiting people. It went well for me,” added Chassen.

Since 2017, Chassen said the feedback and support has only grown for her and the others that share the space.

“I’m not from here and I’m surprised that they love me. Because if you’re not from here, you could live here since you were two years old, but you’re not from here. But they love us. They enjoy coming here,” continued Chassen.

While the gift shop presents an opportunity for artists to be self-employed, it has also become a destination for people within the community of L’Anse.

“I didn’t realize what we were doing would change some people’s lives in a way where, as a retired person who doesn’t get around too well anymore, but still drives themselves around or has someone drive them around, they can come here in the dead of winter and do some Christmas shopping and not have to risk driving all the way to Marquette or Houghton and get everything done in one spot,” said Chassen.

The gift shop features works from dozens of artists with all different mediums. If you make your way to the back of the store, you’ll find a classroom which doubles as overflow seating for the restaurant or a space to have a private meal with friends or colleagues. Beyond that, there is a fused glass studio. Cafe L’Anse follows a similar business model, allowing culinary entrepreneurs the ability to share their gifts.

One of those people using the kitchen also happens to be the Assistant Manager, Chelli Joki. She was able to perfect her cheesecakes and cheesecake pops, as well develop gluten free options. She’s also working on some dairy free options. You can find her work at Eat UP

“They really encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and try something different. They really believed in me, so that was really cool,” said Joki.

She says the best part about the whole experience is the people.

“Stop and have a conversation with one of the artists or one of the bakers in the kitchen. They all have interesting stories of how they came here and things they do. I’m always amazed,” added Joki.

There’s more to see and experience in one visit to The Village Gift Shop and Cafe L’Anse. The history of the building itself is worth asking Co-Owners Payne Chassen and Bill Steinhardt. You’ll just have to stop in and see for yourself.