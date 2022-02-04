NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly trying to rob cryptocurrency at a New London residence.

According to a release, the Waupaca County Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, from an address on HWY 54 in New London.

Members at the center say the caller explained an armed robbery was taking place, adding two male suspects were demanding cryptocurrency after entering the residence.

The caller described one of the robbers as wearing a tactical vest and that same one threatened two people with a handgun.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two suspects as:

Kobi Langenhuizen of Hortonville, WI.

Devon Sack of Menominee, MI.

Deputies say both Langenhuizen and Sack are now in custody at Waupaca County Jail, pending court proceedings.

The department reports deputies believe it was an isolated incident. The event is under investigation at this time.