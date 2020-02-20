Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

2019 National Veterans Day Poster Contest. Credit: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Each year the Veterans Day National Committee publishes a commemorative Veterans Day poster.

The selected poster is the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Additionally, the poster is used at VA facilities, military installations around the world as well as across cities and towns in our nation.

The posters illustrate the rich history of our country’s service men and women to reflect pride and patriotism in saluting Veterans.

The theme for Veterans Day 2020 is: “Vision: Veterans in Focus.”

A theme that plays off the saying “hindsight is always 20/20,” veterans make a sacrifice to serve their country and maintaining the vision for the future of Veterans.

For more details on the submission guidelines and how to submit the artwork check out the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The deadline for submissions is April 1st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Polar Plunge Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge Part Two"

Polar Plunge Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge Part One"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020"

Gestational diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gestational diabetes"

Bay College plans a medical expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay College plans a medical expansion"