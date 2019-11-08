Calumet football needs help to clear bleacher blizzard

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – While the Copper Country is no stranger to snow, a blast of winter weather this week dropped enough on their football field and stands to call the community to action. The Calumet Athletics Department posted on its Facebook page saying they could use some help clearing the bleachers before Saturday’s matchup.

The Calumet Copper Kings host the Menominee Maroons in the MHSAA Football District Championship game on Saturday at 1pm. They say its no problem getting Agassiz Field cleared for the players. What they don’t have is enough hands to move snow off the bleachers, entrances, and walkways.

The Athletics Department has planned a shoveling detail for 1 p.m. on Friday. They say anyone with a shovel is welcome to come and help.

Agassiz Field is located at 501-599 Elm St, Calumet.