EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Two Houghton County men will spend time in jail after they were found guilty of illegally entering a Keweenaw County mine and taking minerals in 2020.

According to a release from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Brent Hiltunen and Ike Kinsinger, both of Calumet, were sentenced on January 12, 2023 to 30 days in jail after being found guilty by a jury in November 2022.

Both men were charged with one count of Breaking and Entering – Illegal Entry.

A third man, Erick Grandchamp of Calumet, was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a Trespassing charge as part of a plea agreement in May 2022.

The men were arrested after illegally entering and taking minerals from a mine in Copper Falls in March 2020.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office included the following in a release about the sentencing:

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that it is illegal to enter a mine without permission. It is also a very dangerous activity, that not only puts the entering people in harms way, but endangers the lives of first responders that would have to enter the mine to rescue those individuals. Additionally, humans entering a bat habitat can have a significant negative impact on the health and well-being of those animals.