Cambensy Bill to secure funding for isolated schools

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — State Rep. Sara Cambensy presented a new bill Wednesday that will look after vulnerable schools in the U.P. and secure $7 million in funding for isolated school districts throughout the state.

” I think just my background in education and knowing what they’re facing, and knowing that these isolated districts have even more of a challenge than some of my other schools in larger areas ut really hit home for me that it’s not fair, ” says State Representative, Sara Cambensy.

The bill will address funding for transportation challenges faced by districts spread over large areas, as well as support for districts in the Upper Peninsula like Gwinn community schools.

This bill will help Gwinn area schools after a sinking fund tax was voted down in May and then again in August.

When we talked to Superintendent Sandra Petrovich in August she said the sinking fund would have provided money to make repairs, upgrades, and replacements.

” What the community is voting for is the future of the Gwinn Schools because we are not talking necessarily about a specific project, we are talking about many projects. And so the benefit to the students is truly the existence of the school district for not just tomorrow, but for years to come,” says Sandra Petrovich, Superintendent, Gwinn Area Community Schools.

Cambensy says she hopes this new bill, which has bipartisan support, will bring back people’s faith in the government.

” I hope it will restore some faith that the government is working for them and we’re down here making sure that what we’ve heard back home, that the urgency coming from local superintendents, our community members that are concerned, that we’ve heard you, we got right back to work when we got down here this week and that’s why you see these bills going forward, ” continues Cambensy.

Cambensy tells me local school districts have told her they’re not sure if they will be able to continue operating without the additional funding.

” I’ve heard everything from this is actually a cost of a teacher in our district, to this is how we supplement our bussing, to this allow me to out extra teacher aids in the classroom, ” says Cambensy.

Cambensy says she hopes her bill will continue to support school districts and Michigan’s students.