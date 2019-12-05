Cambensy on securing funding for local schools in the supplemental state budget

LANSING — The Michigan House passed two critically needed supplemental budget bills today with overwhelming bipartisan support.

State Rep. Sara Cambensy introduced House Bill 5093 in October to protect vulnerable schools in the Upper Peninsula and secure $7 million in funding for small, isolated school districts throughout the state.

This provision was later included in Senate Bill 154 as part of a bipartisan supplemental budget agreement. In response, Cambensy issued the following statement:

“With the help of many local elected officials, school administrators, public safety officers, small hospitals and constituents helping put pressure on the three elected leaders negotiating the remaining supplemental budget bills in Lansing, both sides came together to pass an agreement with almost unanimous approval — we did it. I was proud to vote yes on both bills to get the funding for your local programs back to you as quickly as possible and avoid any disruptions or shutdowns.

“I hope the public pressure both sides felt as a result of how we handled the budget this year is a lesson learned for state elected leaders going forward. We work for the people of this state and we owe it to them to check our egos at the door and get the work they send us to Lansing to do, done.”