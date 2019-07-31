Camp Pow Low celebrates 50th anniversary

GWINN– Camp Pow Low a Girl Scouts camp, nestled along Mehl Lake in Gwinn, is 43 acres of land that was founded in 1969. Today, a day camp was held for Girl Scouts from around the U.P. as part of their 50th anniversary.

“It’s a great way to celebrate to get the girls out to do traditional camp activities,” said Kim Saffer, Board Member, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes. “They’re learning knife safety, outdoor preparedness, they practiced flag ceremonies today, we’ll be swimming. It’s just a great overall camp experience.”

While still using the core values of the Girl Scouts, people who have visited the camp over the years say it has changed a lot since when it first opened fifty years ago.

“When I was a girl I used to come here. The lodge was much smaller, definitely no indoor plumbing,” said Saffer. “I stayed in platform tents or just regular tents as a girl. I’ve brought my troops as a troop leader here and now it’s exciting with a lot of hard work and great community donations, we’ve been able to get a lot done here on the camp property. In the last recent years, we’ve got a shower house and indoor plumbing attached with the lodge and of course, that’s a huge improvement.”

For many of the girls, today was their first day ever to experience Camp Pow Low.

“The scenery is absolutely beautiful and it is a really great place to make new friends,” said first-timer, Kayla May.

And some have been coming to the camp for years.

“I’ve been here before for six years and I love the campfires, the scenery, and making new friends,” said Emilee Marier.

A Celebration Weekend is being held August 23 through 25 where people can share memories, see what the camp is like and thank donors and volunteers for their service.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, August 23 – 3-9 p.m. Friends of Camp Pow Low & Volunteers (adults only)

Saturday, August 24 – 11 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Girl Scout Troop Camp (same as today)

Sunday, August 25 – 1-4 p.m. Family & Community Day

