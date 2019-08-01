Campers rescued after getting lost

ELY TOWNSHIP — Two campers are okay after they had to be helped by a search and rescue team from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened last night around 10 in Ely Township.



A husband and wife in their fifties from Ishpeming were camping in a remote area west of County Road 581.



The man got lost while picking blueberries. His wife went looking for him and she got lost.



The two eventually found each other but stayed together until rescuers found them and brought them back to their campsite.