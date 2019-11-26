Canadian Aid: Contractor struggled with snow, seeks help

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — The state says a contractor hired to plow snow in a southeastern Michigan county is calling Canadians for help.

Ferrovial Services has an agreement to plow certain roads in Monroe County. The Michigan Transportation Department says it’s working with Ferrovial to improve performance after a Nov. 11 storm.

The Monroe News says local officials complained about the hazardous condition of certain roads after the early storm socked the region.

Troy Hagon of MDOT says Ferrovial “will be bringing in experienced snowplow drivers from Canada to help provide additional training.” Hagon says the Monroe County Road Commission also might pitch in.