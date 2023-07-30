ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you were planning to use any Canadian currency to get across the Mackinac Bridge, you’ll need to do so before October 1, 2023.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) cites limited use by travelers, as well as costs associated with currency exchange as the reason for the change.

“As the Mackinac Bridge is not an international bridge, and we cannot offer an attractive exchange rate to customers, the Authority has decided to stop accepting Canadian currency,” said Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “We’re certainly not looking to inconvenience our customers, but we’re one of very few businesses or agencies in Michigan that accepts Canadian cash.”

So how much of pain is it to exchange? The MBA said the current cost to cross the Mackinc

Because of those handling costs, and exchange fluctuations, the MBA currently charges $8 Canadian for the $4 U.S. currency toll. The MBA typically receives about $4,000 each month in Canadian cash.

“We do have a lot of Canadian customers who currently use credit or debit cards to pay the toll,” Nowack said. “Those customers get a better exchange rate through their credit card company than we can offer them. In fact, when they learn that the toll will be double when paying with cash, many of them choose to pay by card instead.”