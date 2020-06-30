Canal View reports all negative COVID-19 tests, moving toward reopening to visitors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Canal View – Houghton County announced Tuesday morning that the nursing facility has completed its baseline COVID-19 testing of staff and residents.

Over 500 people were tested, with a combination of staff members and residents. All tests have come back negative.

This is the first step for the nursing facility as it moves toward reopening to visitors.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts we have made to keep our staff and residents safe during these unprecedented times,” said Kim Salmi, administrator for Canal View – Houghton County.

On June 26th, Gov. Whitmer extended the visitor restrictions into long-term care facilities until July 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

The staff at Canal View has prepared a reopening plan that has been reviewed by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. Visitation stations have been constructed so that Canal View can begin outdoor visitations, as part of its initial reopening phases once clearance is obtained from Gov. Whitmer and by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I want the community to know that I too, share your frustration with Governor Whitmer’s most recent Executive Order that extends the visitor restrictions for the long-term care facilities. We miss you. Our residents miss you. I encourage you to continue to stay positive and support, not only your loved ones but also every person that touches their lives. Our facility was the first one in the area to implement COVID precautions and we hope to be the first one to safely open back up,” said Salmi.