Candidates for Governor visit Marquette over UP200 weekend

MARQUETTE — Among the many making the trip to Upper Michigan for the weekend UP200 festivities, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley.

Currently on the campaign trail for his run at Michigan Governor, Calley has made a pit-stop in Marquette for the annual event.

Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor of Michigan, explained, “I’m really excited to be here apart of the festivities and getting it kicked off. While I’m here, I’m also spending some time across this whole half of the Upper Peninsula and getting connected with people in the communities and doing some town halls. Finding out what people are thinking, what’s important to them and where we go here in the future.”

Calley also made the trip to Munising Sunday for the Michigan Ice Fest.

Also in the U.P. over theweekend -Todd Schleiger, the Independent Party candidate running for Governor.

Born and raised in Michigan, Schleiger worked in the transportation industry for over 30 years.

He decided to run after the Flint Water Crisis.

Todd Schleiger, Independent Party candidate for Governor of Michigan, shared, “We need somebody who’s going to be in there that’s going to keep their word and actually do what they say they’re going to do. We have too many issues going on in the state. We’ve got mental health issues that they’re not taking care of, we’ve got roads that they’ve been complaining about for 40 years, taxes need to be reformed and restructured here in Michigan that benefit 80% of the people here in Michigan.”