Candlelight vigil held to honor synagogue shooting victims

There was a huge turnout for a candlelight vigil to honor the people killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

It was held at the Temple Beth Sholom in Marquette.

Eleven candles were lit for each person who died. There were prayers and opportunities for people to speak during the ceremony.

Many hope people will unite in this time of tragedy.

Shannon Ruiz with the Temple Beth Sholom says, “We’re just hopeful that people will take a moment to pause and reflect on what’s going on and continue to stand in allegiance with one another against hate.”

In addition to paying tribute to the lives lost in Pittsburgh, organizers hope the candlelight vigil will show hope for the future.