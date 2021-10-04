‘Captain Kirk’ is going to space: William Shatner, 90, will fly to space on Blue Origin

FILE – In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space at the time. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

