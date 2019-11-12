Car accident on US-41 in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on US-41 East at the Brickyard Road roundabout.

A 2008 Saturn 4 door driven by 31-year-old David Schenider IV of Ishpeming lost control of his vehicle hitting a 2006 GMC pickup driven by 21-year-old Elliot Conroy of Ishpeming, who was in the roundabout.

The GMC pickup continued on towards the guardrail US-41 East hitting it and rolled over the guardrail down an embankment.

The Saturn deflected off the GMC pickup and continued on hitting the guard rail on Brickyard Road.

The driver of the pickup sought his own treatment at UPHS.

The driver of the Saturn was cited for Violation of the Basic Speed Limit and Driving while License Suspended.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Marquette Township Fire and EMS and Marquette Detailing.