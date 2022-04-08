Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps.

The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.

A Dodge Challenger appears to be the car involved in the crash. Authorities had the surrounding area blocked off with caution tape. Multiple people posted pictures and videos of the incident on social media. The incident happened on April 6

Photo courtesy of Mana Hatala

There was no information on if there were any injuries, or if the driver is facing any charges.

Marshfield is about an hour and forty-five minutes west of Appleton and is located in Marathon County.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.