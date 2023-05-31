HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – There was a vehicle pursuit in around 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday in Houghton and Hancock.

According to the Houghton Police Department, the pursuit began in Houghton. The car changed directions several times, then entered Hancock where officers took the suspect into custody.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, The Hancock Police Department and Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services assisted in the pursuit.

The driver of the car was a 45-year-old man from Waterloo. S.C. He is currently in the Houghton County Jail pending arraignment.