Car parade brightens day for nursing home residents

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased the number of activities at Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee.

“I mean we used to run seven to eight activities a day we don’t have that going on anymore because we can’t,” said John Robinson, Director of Nursing, Eastwood Nursing Center.

To bring some cheer to their residents, Eastwood made a Facebook post asking for people to participate in a car parade to drop by and say hello. The post received quite some traction and they had more participants than expected. Teal Lake Senior Living Community even asked to be part of it so their residents could experience it too.

A huge part that these residents are missing out on is visiting with their loved ones.

“Isolation alone can lead to a lot of depression and mood disorders, etc.,” said Robinson. “They’ve been able to see their loved ones, we’ve made some investments in technology. We had a lot of community members donate some technology. We’re having a lot of Facebook Messenger video chats and that with our residents but still that’s no where near that human-to-human contact.”

Eastwood Nursing Center posted on their Facebook page that hundreds of cars came out in support.

“The U.P. is a real tight-knit community,” said Robinson. “Gives everyone something to do and put a smile on our residents faces.”