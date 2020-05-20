Car parades for nursing home residents, one family shares their experience during the pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Three nursing care facilities in Marquette County had car parades on Wednesday for their residents to be able to see their friends and family and people throughout the community.

One of them was at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming and one family shared what this means to them.

“When there was still snow on the ground, you know you can’t stand outside in a snowstorm and visit on the phone,” said Paula Sanchez. “It’s really hard.”

Like many people with loved ones in nursing care facilities, Paula Sanchez is not able to see her mother Marjorie Sanchez-Palmer like she used to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With warmer days here she’s able to visit her through a window, but Paula says it’s not the same.

“But there’s not quality time,” said Sanchez. “It just doesn’t feel the same that you can’t touch your mom or hug her.”

Marjorie lives in the memory care division of the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

“Visiting with mom, she still has a good memory long term, long ago… short-term is not so good so you still hear all of the good stories and you still get some good things you didn’t know,” said Sanchez. “So coffee and sweets, sharing something to eat has always been fun with mom so we’re that right now. She’s missing that a lot and it’s hard. It’s getting harder especially with the sun.”

With Wednesday being a beautiful and sunny day, Marjorie and other residents were able to go outside and see their loved one’s in a car parade.

“Get there spirits up,” said Sanchez. “Keep them up. They need cheering up right now.”

In Marquette, both Norlite Nursing Center and the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans had car parades as well for their residents.